Queens man target of mysterious BB gun attacks

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A Queens man begged the NYPD for help after his 2020 Nissan Rogue became a chronic target for BB gun vandals.

Farad Khan told PIX11 News the latest shooting happened August 1, outside his girlfriend’s home on Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans.

“It’s got to stop,” Khan said, as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Rogue. “I can’t even sleep at night!”

Khan said his troubles started shortly after his stepson reported a “hit and run” July 13.

“Four times they shot at my car,” Khan said. “All because we reported a ‘hit and run.’ They broke the front glass, the side glass and the back glass.”

Khan said insurance didn’t cover the original incident and he paid $2,500 to have the windows fixed but it happened again. Khan said he has a pretty good idea who’s behind the shootings, although he hasn’t been able to convince detectives at the 103rd precinct.

The drama started July 13 in Queens Village, three and a half miles away.

Khan’s stepson was driving a blue Acura and told Khan he made bad eye contact with a man driving a white GMC truck, while making a turn, not far from Springfield Boulevard.

The stepson said he noticed the GMC started to follow him, and then a second white truck — a Chevy — did the same.

Khan’s girlfriend, Walima Sujurlal, owns the blue Acura and said her son was driving it.

“My son said he saw the blue writing that said ‘Mike’s Auto Body’,” on the GMC, Sujurlal told PIX11 News. “The GMC boxed him in; the Chevy comes and slammed right into him.”

A surveillance video later secured by Khan and his girlfriend showed a white GMC following the blue Acura, before the GMC turned down a block.

A resident who lives close to 91st Avenue and 218th Place told PIX11 News he heard a big bang th evening of Ju,y 13th and saw a white truck speeding away.

The Acura driver told his mother he asked cops to stop the white Chevy by a traffic light, but they said they were worried about his well-being and wouldn’t chase the Chevy.

So Farad Khan and his girlfriend decided to play detective on their own.

They drove south into St. Albans, where they both live, and went to Mike’s Auto Repair on Farmers Boulevard.

They took photos of a damaged, white Chevy truck that was parked behind a locked gate.

“The blue paint from my son’s car was on his truck,” Sujurlal insisted to PIX11.

“The whole entire front, the grill was broken on his truck. The truck says Mike’s.”

Kahn and his girlfriend told PIX11 News they then went to the 105th Precinct, the jurisdiction for where the accident happened, and claim investigators didn’t think they could do much without video of the accident — or an eyewitness.

“I was like, ‘Do you understand? This is auto body. By tomorrow morning, this evidence will be gone.’” Sujurlal recalled saying.

Khan and Sujurlal returned to the auto body about 6 a.m. the next morning, July 14, and claim workers were already fixing the truck.

The couple confronted the owners about the strange events from the night before but left the shop frustrated.

Khan said a few days later, his brand-new Nissan Rogue was targeted with a BB gun the first time.

After Khan contacted PIX11 News, we went to Mike’s Auto Repair on August 7.

The owner’s wife said on July 14, workers were fixing the brakes on her son’s white Chevy Silverado. When asked about the damaged front grill, the wife said the truck was hit July 2.

When her son, Mikey Khan (no relation to Farad), came out of the office with his father, the shop’s owner, he told PIX11 News his Chevy had been hit by a Western Beef Truck.

His mother later printed out a $1,900 receipt she said represented cash paid by the Western Beef driver to fix the Chevy.

Mike Khan, Mikey’s father, said on our first visit, “There’s so many trucks on the street, they can’t just say it’s our truck! Do they have a plate number on the truck?”

Farad Khan’s stepson didn’t see the plate at the accident scene, because the white trucks only had plates in the back and he couldn’t take photos with his phone.

The auto repair family pointed out there’s another Mike’s on Merrick Boulevard. That company primarily deals with towing services.

Farad Khan said before his Rogue was shot the first time, on Juky 16th, surveillance shows there was a strange man walking by the driver’s side of his vehicle.

There’s another piece of surveillance that shows a dark car slowing down by the Rogue the same night.

Mike Khan (no relation) denied he’s behind any retaliation.

“They got the wrong people,” he said. “We didn’t know what he was talking about.”

Yet Farad Khan keeps pressing for answers.

He said detectives told him they need to focus on homicides and they pointed to the tensions the NYPD has with City Hall right now.

He does claim a business owner near Mike’s Auto Repair told him Mikey the son had come back to the shop uncharacteristically the night of July 13 with his white Silverado.

But despite Farad Khan’s own detective work, he said the police told him there wasn’t much they could do.

“We can’t do anything,” he quoted investigators saying. “We got no video.”

Yet the NYPD told PIX11 News the investigation — involving two police precincts — is “active and ongoing.”

Farad Khan has a question, though.

“Who’s going to fix my car? Who’s going to fix the kid’s car?”