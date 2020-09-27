Queens man charged in car crash that killed passenger: DA

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man has been charged in a deadly car crash that killed a 97-year-old passenger, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Sunday.

Nicholas Thompson, 35, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for the Saturday night wreck. The Far Rockaway man also faces several counts of manslaughter and a DWI with two prior conviction in the past 10 years.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years in prison.

Katz’s indictment says that Thompson was illegally operating a 2015 BMW traveling on Rockaway Boulevard at speeds as high as 97 miles per hour. NYPD officers were also driving eastbound in an unmarked police vehicle when the defendant nearly struck their vehicle, causing the officers to swerve out the way. After passing the police officers’ vehicle, the defendant allegedly veered off the road and crashed into a metal fence and trees.

The officers approached the vehicle and observed Thompson getting out of it. A woman, 32-year-old Jolenna Favor, was found with severe head and body trauma in the passenger seat. She was pronounced on the scene.

The DA’s charges say Thompson admitted he was driving the vehicle when he lost control and the woman in the passenger seat was his friend. He was accused of having bloodshot, watery eyes an police smelled alcohol on his breathe. Thompson refused a breathalyzer.

“As a result of this defendant’s alleged criminal behavior, a woman’s life has been tragically cut short,” said Katz. “From the moment the defendant allegedly got behind the wheel of the car, intoxicated and with a revoked license, he was breaking the law and endangering the lives of everyone on the road. He will be held accountable for his alleged actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thompson was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2011 and 2015 and had his license revoked in 2011.