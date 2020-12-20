Queens illegal party bust: Crowd of over 160 drinking, smoking hookah without masks

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Queens illegal bar bust
    New York City sheriff's deputies outside a Queens event space after shutting down a party held illegally there on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
  • Queens illegal bar bust
    Party goers inside an illegal gathering at an underground bar in Queens on Dec. 20, 2020, according to officials.
  • Queens illegal bar bust
    The New York City Sheriff's Office busted up an illegal party at an underground bar with over 160 people crowded inside dancing, drinking and smoking without masks on early Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, officials said.
  • Queens illegal bar bust
    The alleyway that led to the back entrance of the venue where the illegal party took place in Queens on Dec. 20, 2020, according to officials.

ROSEDALE, Queens — Deputy sheriffs busted up a party of least 164 people in a crowded, illegally run bar in Queens early Sunday, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the deputy sheriffs investigated the underground bar just before 2:30 a.m. and immediately witnessed multiple groups of people entering a rear alley on Mayda Road, between 241st and 243rd streets, in the Rosedale area.

Authorities also saw people unloading alcoholic beverages into the same rear alleyway, leading to the back of an event venue located at 145-12 243rd Street, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found two unlicensed security guards outside the rear door of the venue, who were both taken into custody.

Once inside, they spotted dozens of patrons not wearing masks, while dancing, drinking alcohol and smoking hookah, the Sheriff’s Office said.

They described the space as “dangerously overcrowded” and noted that the venue has no Certificate of Occupancy on file with the NYC Department of Buildings.

Additionally, the event space’s main egress was blocked by a metal roll-down gate.

The deputies also took into custody a DJ and a patron, identified as 38-year-old Carl Champagne for possession of marijuana and a hatchet.

The unlicensed security guards, identified as Sha-Mel Lamont Jones, 21, and Jason Hicks, 35, were both charged for failing to have a valid security license and for violating Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s orders against non-essential mass gatherings.

The DJ, identified as Andres Cadavid, 28, was hit with charges including violating the orders against non-essential mass gatherings. Authorities said he was also issued a $1,000 fine for organizing and promoting the large unauthorized gathering.

The event venue was issued a $15,000 fine for failure to protect health and safety, and was charged with violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and the NYC Fire Code, officials said.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?