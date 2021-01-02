Queens community fridge ‘vandalized and destroyed,’ official says

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Elmhurst Community Fridge

The East Elmhurst Community Fridge in Queens was destroyed overnight, state Sen. Jessica Ramos said on Jan. 2, 2021

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A Queens community fridge relied on by many in the neighborhood was “vandalized and destroyed” overnight, state Sen. Jessica Ramos said Saturday.

Ramos shared photos of the damaged East Elmhurst Community Fridge on Twitter. The lawmaker, who represents the area, said the fridge was located outside of her district office.

“So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I’m heartbroken,” she said.

Ramos also shared a link to a donation page to replace the broken fridge and restock it. For more information about the community fridge fundraiser, click here.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors,” she said.

Someone on Twitter offered to purchase a replacement refrigerator, however, it was unclear if they were in contact with Ramos’ office as of Saturday afternoon.

Community fridges have become a vital lifeline for New Yorkers facing financial hardship and food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this isn’t the first fridge to face controversy.

A community fridge in Mott Haven was forced to move to another location a few weeks ago after the new owners of the building told organizers they could no longer operate there. The community fridge reopened outside of a deli about a block away.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

Fans flock for Mets Home Opener

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

911 wasn't immediately called as fire took over Queens building: FDNY

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast