Queens community fridge ‘vandalized and destroyed,’ official says

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A Queens community fridge relied on by many in the neighborhood was “vandalized and destroyed” overnight, state Sen. Jessica Ramos said Saturday.

Ramos shared photos of the damaged East Elmhurst Community Fridge on Twitter. The lawmaker, who represents the area, said the fridge was located outside of her district office.

“So many of our neighbors depend on the generosity of other neighbors to get through these difficult times. Now this lifeline is gone. I’m heartbroken,” she said.

Ramos also shared a link to a donation page to replace the broken fridge and restock it. For more information about the community fridge fundraiser, click here.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors,” she said.

Someone on Twitter offered to purchase a replacement refrigerator, however, it was unclear if they were in contact with Ramos’ office as of Saturday afternoon.

Community fridges have become a vital lifeline for New Yorkers facing financial hardship and food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this isn’t the first fridge to face controversy.

A community fridge in Mott Haven was forced to move to another location a few weeks ago after the new owners of the building told organizers they could no longer operate there. The community fridge reopened outside of a deli about a block away.

