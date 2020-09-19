Queens center helps people suffering with long-term COVID effects

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Many people who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year are still feeling the side effects of the disease.

Now, there is a new center opening in St. Albans for patients that are still suffering.

Marwa Eldik was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March.

“It’s definitely frustrating, it’s stressful but knowing that there are doctors that are willing to dedicate their time to further invesitgating how we can manage these symptoms, I think that gives hope.”

Eldik is still experiencing “COVID Fog,” which includes memory loss, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

“I still have remaining symptoms, shortness of breath, a loss of taste and smell and just chronic fatigue since I was sick.”

More and more patients like Eldik are seeking help.

Dr. Alan Roth is treating patients with the lingering effects that is being called “long-hauler COVID syndrome.”

He knows it well because he too had COVID-19 and has lingering symptoms as well.

“These are folks that got COVID and are recovering but now have a multiplicity of lingering symptoms. These could be as simple as fatigue and body ache or they could be more complex. We’re seeing various neurological symptoms which include memory loss, difficulty thinking and difficulty getting words out of your mouth,” he said.

The new center on Hollis Avenue opens Thursday. Anyone with lingering symptoms is urged to make an appointment or see their doctor.