Queens businesses readjust to change in restrictions again

QUEENS — The heart of central Queens is in the yellow zone and people should take precautions.

After a two week period of high alert for red and orange zones around Forest Hills and Rego Park, businesses were able to return to earlier conditions.

Non-essential gatherings are limited to 25 people and there’s a 50% maximum capacity for houses of worship.

Title Boxing Club Forest Hills is welcoming back members again. Fitness and personal service businesses were ordered to close during the two week period.

They resumed outside classes on the roof and accepting reservations for individual workouts inside. Gyms are functioning at 33% capacity.

General Manager Danny Azzo is happy to be back and trying to plan for fitness in colder weather.

“We are in limbo. Restaurants know that open dining is permanent. What are we doing,” he asks.

Indoor dining is also allowed to resume at 25% capacity.

