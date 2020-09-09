Push continues to get New Yorkers counted as Census clock ticks

An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit on April 5, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — As hundreds of New Yorkers lined up for food at a pantry in Flushing, they also received information on completing the 2020 Census.

“The participation in the Census in Flushing and other Asian immigrant neighborhoods is still quite low,” explained Jennifer Sun of Asian Americans for Equality.

So far, 64% of American households have responded to the 2020 census; in New York City the rate is lower, at 57%.

“In Flushing, for example, the self-response rate ranges from about 38% to 50%,” Sun told PIX11 News.

Census workers shared information at the Islamic Circle of North America’s weekly pantry. Councilman Peter Koo also explained a lingering misconception: there is no citizenship question on the Census. He stressed information shared on the survey is confidential and will not be shared with city agencies.

“No matter where you live,” Koo said, “in a basement, or if you live in an overcrowded apartment, someone has to fill out the form.”

The Census may be completed at census.gov ; the count will end on Sept. 30.