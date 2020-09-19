Possible human remains found at Queens construction site: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GLENDALE, Queens — Possible human remains were discovered by construction workers in Queens on Friday, police said Saturday morning.

Police were called to the construction site on Cypress Avenue near 80th Avenue, an area nearly surrounded by cemeteries, around 2:20 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

Officers were told construction workers found possible human remains while excavating at the work site, police said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine whether the remains are human.

