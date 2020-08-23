Police search for man who raped woman in Queens alley, NYPD says

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
queens rape suspect

Police are looking for this man in connection with a rape in Jamaica, Queens, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are looking for a man who raped a woman in a Queens alley on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The 36-year-old victim was walking near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica around 11 p.m. when the suspected forced her into a nearby alley, pushed her to the ground and raped her, police said.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

A photo of the suspect was released by the NYPD late Saturday night. Police described the suspect as a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

College student from Queens gets one-in-a-million face surgery

Small Business Spotlight: Little Chef Little Cafe

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Police pursuit on LIE in Queens

Woman found fatally slashed in head in Queens home; machete recovered at scene: police

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW