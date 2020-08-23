Police search for man who raped woman in Queens alley, NYPD says

Police are looking for this man in connection with a rape in Jamaica, Queens, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are looking for a man who raped a woman in a Queens alley on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The 36-year-old victim was walking near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica around 11 p.m. when the suspected forced her into a nearby alley, pushed her to the ground and raped her, police said.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

A photo of the suspect was released by the NYPD late Saturday night. Police described the suspect as a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).