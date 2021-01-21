Police search for man accused of seven Queens burglaries

Police released an surveillance image of a suspect in seven Queens burglaries in December 2020 and January 2021.

QUEENS — Police said Thursday they were searching for man accused in seven different burglaries in Queens over the course of a month.

Each of the burglaries were in the northeast portion of Queens, according to the NYPD.

The first three incidents took place on Dec. 12, when the suspect broke into a Queens Starbucks at around 4 a.m. and stole $1,200 from the register; a daycare center at about 4:30 a.m., but did not take anything of value; and a restaurant at around 5:30 a.m. and stole about $1,000 worth of cash and electronics, police said.

On Jan. 2, the suspect broke into a bakery at around 1 a.m. and stole $400 from the register, according to police.

On Jan. 9, the suspect broke into a cell phone store at around 8 p.m. and stole about $2,600 worth of cash and electronics, police said.

On Jan. 11, the suspect broke into a restaurant at around 4 a.m. and stole about $80 from the register, police said.

Police said the man in question was between 20 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).