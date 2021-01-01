Police release new images in connection with fatal shooting at Queens hotel

Police said Friday they were searching for four people in connection with a fatal shooting at a Kew Gardens hotel (NYPD).

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Police have released new images of four people sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Kew Gardens on New Year’s Day.

It happened just after 1:10 a.m. Friday outside the Umbrella Hotel where three people were shot. One person was killed.

The victim who died was identified by police as Robert Williams, 20. Williams was shot multiple times was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the torso, arms and legs and was hospitalized in critical condition early Friday.

The third victim was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and was hospitalized with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Umbrella Hotel had briefly served as a shelter in the past and has been as a source of controversy in the community.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

