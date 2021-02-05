Police release image of man wanted in Queens rape

Police are searching for the man in this photo, wanted in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman in Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are releasing new images as they ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman in a Jamaica alleyway.

It happened last summer, on Friday, Aug. 22 near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

The woman, 36, was walking when she was approached by an unknown man and forced into a nearby alleyway, police said. He then pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The man is said to be in his twenties.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).