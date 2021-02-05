Police release image of man wanted in Queens rape

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rape jamaica.png

Police are searching for the man in this photo, wanted in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman in Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are releasing new images as they ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman in a Jamaica alleyway.

It happened last summer, on Friday, Aug. 22 near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

The woman, 36, was walking when she was approached by an unknown man and forced into a nearby alleyway, police said. He then pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The man is said to be in his twenties.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

Surrogate Sister: Woman helps sibling with major medical feats

NYPD officers arrested in alleged bribery scheme

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss