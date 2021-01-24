Officer shoots man in chest after stolen-car pursuit in Queens: police

A car police said was stolen by two men Sunday night, Jan. 24, in Jamaica, Queens. Officers shot a man who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle after another man behind the wheel rammed it into an NYPD van, police said.

JAMAICA, Queens — A police pursuit of a stolen car ended with officers shooting a man in the chest in Jamaica on Sunday night, the NYPD said.

Police said the 28-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital, while another man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said it all started just before 9:30 p.m. when a man left the keys in his car as he stopped to pick up food at a restaurant on 101st Avenue, near 126th Street, in the South Richmond Hill neighborhood.

Two men hopped in the running car and sped off, according to officials.

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to a 911 call and were met by the man who told them the two men had just stolen his vehicle, police said.

According to authorities, the victim’s cellphone was still in the car and the officers were able to track it to an area near 97th Avenue, between Allendale Avenue and Liverpool Street, where they spotted the stolen car with the two men still inside.

As the officers exited their marked police vehicle, the suspects accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed, crashing into a marked NYPD van, police said.

One officer discharged his firearm and struck the 28-year-old suspect in the chest, authorities said. The man, who was the passenger in the stolen car, was hospitalized and is expected to survive, officials said.

The 21-year-old driver of the stolen car was taken into police custody without incident, according to authorities.

Police said they do not believe the two men were armed and their charges are pending as of early Friday.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes provided more details of the shooting at a late-night press briefing:

Watch as @NYPDChiefPatrol provides preliminary details on the police involved shooting in the @nypd103pct in Queens. pic.twitter.com/S3G001HD5m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 25, 2021

The officers involved were not injured but were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Holmes said, adding that the incident was still under investigation as of early Monday.

A few neighbors who witnessed the shooting said it was not necessary. The NYPD will take a closer look during an internal investigation.

Retired NYPD Lt. Dr. Darrin Porcher said the frequency of recent police-involved shootings is a problem.

”One police involved shooting is one too many so we want to have as few police-involved shootings as possible,” he said.

Porcher said the investigation is separate, but if the outcome shows the officer used excessive force, the officer involved could be terminated under the guidelines of the newly-enacted Discipline Matrix.

The shooting was the city’s second police-involved shooting in under a week.

Police fatally shot an armed man that allegedly ran at them with a knife in the Bronx on Thursday.

