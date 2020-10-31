Police ID 8-year-old girl, woman who died after car jumped curb in Queens

Two were injured in a crash in Queens on Oct. 30, 2020, officials confirmed. (Citizen app)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — Police have identified a young girl and a woman who died on Friday after a car jumped a curb and struck the pair in Jamaica, Queens.

The crash happened at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue at 5:30 p.m., police said. The 47-year-old driver of a black Range Rover was traveling southbound on 164th Street, approaching Jamaica Avenue, when she lost control and jumped the curb, police said.

Yuniang Cong, 65, of Queens, and 8-year-old Jashanty Cole, also of Queens, were struck by the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

The victims are not related, authorities said.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made, police said. Authorities said the crash appears to be accidental.

Editor’s note: Police initially said two children were injured, however, no further information was provided about a second child being hurt.

