Plane from Russia swept at JFK airport for possible bomb threat

QUEENS — Port Authority Police officers investigated a possible bomb threat on a plane from Moscow, Russia to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

The Aeroflot plane landed at JFK around 3:45 p.m., police said. Authorities swept the plane after all the passengers got off. They cleared the plane and no device was found.

Everything else at the airport was fully operational as police investigated.

“Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays,” the airport tweeted.