Plane from Russia swept at JFK airport for possible bomb threat

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

QUEENS — Port Authority Police officers investigated a possible bomb threat on a plane from Moscow, Russia to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

The Aeroflot plane landed at JFK around 3:45 p.m., police said. Authorities swept the plane after all the passengers got off. They cleared the plane and no device was found.

Everything else at the airport was fully operational as police investigated.

“Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays,” the airport tweeted.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot