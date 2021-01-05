Person of interest questioned in suspicious package incident at Queens mall: NYPD

Police released an image of a “hoax” device found during an investigation near Queens Place Mall.

NEW YORK CITY — Police are questioning a person of interest in connection with a “hoax device” found inside a vehicle at a Queens mall on Monday, according to the NYPD.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News on Tuesday that a person purporting to be responsible for the suspicious package investigation at Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst called police and claimed to be behind the incident.

First responders and members of the NYPD bomb squad who descended on the shopping center around 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious package found propane tanks and wires protruding from a Tesla parked at a circular driveway used to get into and out of the mall’s parking lots, according to police.

A husky was trapped inside the vehicle as well, officials said.

The dog was rescued and police determined the suspicious package to be a “hoax device,” according to the NYPD.

This is the hoax device that was found during the investigation in Queens earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IEUprCpdE4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Occupants in the mall and nearby multiple dwelling buildings were evacuated during investigation.

While police are questioning the person who called to claim responsibility for the incident, they said no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.