Sheriffs shut down party with over 200 people at Queens catering hall

A party with over 200 people at Queens catering hall was shut down

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OZONE PARK, Queens — New York City Deputy Sheriffs shut down an event with more than 200 people at a Queens banquet hall early Saturday.

Authorities were called to an event at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall at Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park around 1:30 a.m.

There were about 215 people inside the venue, violating the state and city’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

The hall was also operating without a liquor license, according to authorities.

The owner and an employee of the venue in Queens were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders, unlicensed sale of alcohol and unlicensed warehousing of alcohol. Two other staffers were issued summonses for violation of emergency orders.

New York City currently allows indoor entertainment locations to operate at a 25% capacity if they do not fall under one of the city’s restriction zones. All visitors must wear masks.

Associated Press contributed to this report.