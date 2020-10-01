Pair attack on-duty MTA conductor in Queens subway station

Police have asked for help identifying the pictured individuals in connection with a Queens subway station attack. (NYPD)

OZONE PARK, Queens — A pair slugged an MTA conductor in the face in an unprovoked attack in a Queens subway station, police said Thursday.

The two attackers ran from the 80th Street A train station after the late Monday attack, officials said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. They’re both believed to be 15 to 20 years old. One attacker was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a red baseball cap, a black jacket and a black basketball jersey. The other attacker was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black sneakers, and he had on a blue backpack.

