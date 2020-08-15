Power outage affects over 5,100 on Rockaway Peninsula; PSE&G says power quickly restored

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKAWAY, Queens — Over 5,100 customers were without power Saturday evening on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens, according to PSE&G Long Island.

According to a spokesperson, at its peak, over 5,100 customers were connected. However, it appears there won’t be a wait for restoration.

“We do have an outage affecting the Rockaway area,” a spokesperson for PSE&G told PIX11 News in a statement. “It initially affected a little over 5,100 customers. We have restored power to more than 3,600 and the remaining customers should be restored in the next 15 to 20 minutes.”

The reason for the outages is under investigation.

The outages come just weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias left hundreds of thousands across the tri-state area without power, some for over a week.