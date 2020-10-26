Off-duty cop tackles shooting suspect, leading to his arrest

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OZONE PARK, Queens — UPDATE: The suspected gunman is facing murder charges after the store employee died from his injuries, police say.

Original story:

An off-duty officer arrested a man accused of shooting a patron inside of a Queens bodega Monday, police said.

Authorities said at around 6:15 p.m., a 62-year-old man got into a dispute with another man inside of the store, and employees asked him to leave.

He left, police said, but returned and shot a 26-year-old male patron in the stomach.

Off-duty but always vigilant.Tonight, off-duty Police Officer Maharaj from the NYPD 77th Precinct was in a deli in… Posted by NYPD on Monday, October 26, 2020

An off-duty police officer was in the store at the time of the shooting and tackled the the suspect, officials said, holding him until officers arrived.

Police said he’s been placed under arrest; charges are pending.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.