NYPD turkey giveaway in Queens ahead of tough Thanksgiving

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — This may be one of the hardest holiday seasons ever with the pandemic, as people in Queens say it’s been one thing after the other.

Everything from COVID-19 to protests to sewage backup. That’s why members of the NYPD teamed up with a local church to giveaway turkeys and groceries to over 100 families.

Over a hundred queens residents lined Foch Boulevard in South Ozone Park Saturday to get free turkeys with all the trimmings for their dinner table this Thanksgiving.

“There’s a lot of people who need help don’t know where to go, we partner with the church to help them,” said NYPD Detective Ravi Narayan.

The NYPD’s Desi Society, a fraternal organization made up about 1,000 officers, detectives, investigators and members of the South Asian community, teamed up with the OZP Church of the Nazarene for the turkey and grocery giveaway.

“I think it’s important even during pandemic without meals,” said Pastor Errol Vieira. “The need is real.”

As so many are struggling this holiday season during the pandemic and bracing for a second wave, these members of the NYPD say to lend a hand, because if you can, every little bit helps.

OZP Church says they provide food and groceries for Queens residents six days a week, Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.