NYC traffic cop rescued after being pinned under 18-wheeler in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens — A New York City traffic agent was rescued from underneath a tractor-trailer after being struck by the 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Queens.

Firefighters and police officers freed the traffic agent, who was hit around 10:30 a.m. on Broadway in the borough’s Astoria neighborhood.

The agent was conscious and alert and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for neck and back pain. Police said the agent was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene. Sgt. Edward Riley, a police spokesperson, said no criminality is suspected.

