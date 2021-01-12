New York to use Citi Field as 24/7 ‘mega-vaccination’ site

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets and the city are partnering to allow Citi Field in Queens to be used as what the city describes as a “24/7 mega vaccination” site, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Operated by the NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps, the site at the home of the Mets is currently set to open the week of Jan. 25.

“The Mets are hitting it out of the park today,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By making Citi Field a 24/7 vaccination site they’re stepping up to the plate for New Yorkers across our city.”

New Mets Owner Steve Cohen says the site is a part of a plan for the organization to give back to the city.

“Alex [Cohen, Steve Cohen’s wife] and I have talked about the importance of the Mets being actively involved in our community and we are happy to help out,” said Mets Owner Steve Cohen. “Partnering with the Mayor and City to open Citi Field as a 24/7 vaccination site will help get more people vaccinated faster as part of the City’s recovery from COVID-19.”

The city says that the stadium will eventually scale up to vaccinate around 5,000 to 7,000 New Yorkers each day as part of the city’s goal to offer one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January. The city is also opening a 24/7 sites on Worth Street in Manhattan, at the Vanderbilt Gotham Health Center in Staten Island and at the DOMHM clinic in Corona. There will be five 24/7 vaccination sites in the city, one in each borough, by the end of this week.

Eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1A or 1B can reserve their appointment by calling 877 – VAX – 4NYC or by visiting nyc.gov/VaccineFinder. This helpful tool allows New Yorkers to access the vaccine however works for them, at locations they know and trust in their own communities. Eligible New Yorkers who wish to make an appointment over the phone can do so by calling 877– VAX–4NYC between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Phase 1A priority groups also continue to be eligible for vaccines including healthcare workers and staff with direct patient contact, emergency responders, staff at COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations, home health aides, and long-term care staff and residents, among others.