Neir’s Tavern celebrates 192 years of business in Queens

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Neir's Tavern

WOODHAVEN, Queens — It has been a long year for small businesses and restaurants.

Just ask customers and management at a business in Woodhaven, Queens that was founded in 1829.

Neir’s Tavern almost had to close due to rising rent in January 2020 even before the pandemic hit.

Support from the city and loyal customers saved the location on 88th Avenue and 78th Street in Queens in the fall.

Owner Loycent Gordon stays connected with customers. He has owned the establishment for 12 years.

“Establishing a close relationship with the local community is key. These are customers that not only say, ‘shop local,’ they do it,” he said.

He held Zoom and Facebook Live video conference with neighbors, customers, and supporters on Wednesday evening on called “The State of Historic Neir’s Tavern.”

He’s creating programs to encourage people to stop in and support the restaurant.

Small business owners this week can also apply for the second round of federal relief funding. The City of New York, through NYC Small Business Services, has created a new program called Fair Share NYC.

They also do daily webinars, one-on-one assistance for financing options and lenders, plus info about additional federal resources.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Sikh community in Queens hold vigil for victims of Indianapolis FedEx shooting

One-on-one with NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison

Ex-NYPD officer denies hiring hitman to kill ex-husband

NYPD defends use of no-knock warrants

Students at Queens charter school take home top honors in NY virtual robotics competition

Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, April 15

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss