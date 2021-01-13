Neir’s Tavern celebrates 192 years of business in Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens — It has been a long year for small businesses and restaurants.

Just ask customers and management at a business in Woodhaven, Queens that was founded in 1829.

Neir’s Tavern almost had to close due to rising rent in January 2020 even before the pandemic hit.

Support from the city and loyal customers saved the location on 88th Avenue and 78th Street in Queens in the fall.

Owner Loycent Gordon stays connected with customers. He has owned the establishment for 12 years.

“Establishing a close relationship with the local community is key. These are customers that not only say, ‘shop local,’ they do it,” he said.

He held Zoom and Facebook Live video conference with neighbors, customers, and supporters on Wednesday evening on called “The State of Historic Neir’s Tavern.”

He’s creating programs to encourage people to stop in and support the restaurant.

Small business owners this week can also apply for the second round of federal relief funding. The City of New York, through NYC Small Business Services, has created a new program called Fair Share NYC.

They also do daily webinars, one-on-one assistance for financing options and lenders, plus info about additional federal resources.