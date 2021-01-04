Nearly $30,000 raised for vandalized Queens community fridge

The East Elmhurst Community Fridge in Queens was destroyed overnight, state Sen. Jessica Ramos said on Jan. 2, 2021

EAST ELMHURST — Thousands of dollars were raised for a community fridge that was vandalized and destroyed over the weekend.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos shared photos of the damage d East Elmhurst Community Fridge on Twitter Saturday morning. The lawmaker, who represents the area, said the fridge was located outside of her district office.

Following the incident, she tweeted a donation page to replace the broken fridge and restock it.

The next day, Ramos said 2021 was “redeeming itself” after nearly $30,000 was raised.

“After a rough start to the new year, 2021 is redeeming itself. In just one day we received nearly $30,000 from 728 donors! It is this generosity of spirit that the community fridge is all about and what will ensure that fewer neighbors go hungry,” she said in a tweet.

Community fridges have become a vital lifeline for New Yorkers facing financial hardship and food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this isn’t the first fridge to face controversy.

A community fridge in Mott Haven was forced to move to another location a few weeks ago after the new owners of the building told organizers they could no longer operate there. The community fridge reopened outside of a deli about a block away.