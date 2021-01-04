Nearly $30,000 raised for vandalized Queens community fridge

EAST ELMHURST — Thousands of dollars were raised for a community fridge that was vandalized and destroyed over the weekend.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos shared photos of the damaged East Elmhurst Community Fridge on Twitter Saturday morning. The lawmaker, who represents the area, said the fridge was located outside of her district office.
Following the incident, she tweeted a donation page to replace the broken fridge and restock it.
The next day, Ramos said 2021 was “redeeming itself” after nearly $30,000 was raised.
“After a rough start to the new year, 2021 is redeeming itself. In just one day we received nearly $30,000 from 728 donors! It is this generosity of spirit that the community fridge is all about and what will ensure that fewer neighbors go hungry,” she said in a tweet.
Community fridges have become a vital lifeline for New Yorkers facing financial hardship and food insecurity because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this isn’t the first fridge to face controversy.
A community fridge in Mott Haven was forced to move to another location a few weeks ago after the new owners of the building told organizers they could no longer operate there. The community fridge reopened outside of a deli about a block away.