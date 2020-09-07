Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Queens: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — A motorcyclist involved in a collision with an SUV in Queens died early Monday, police said.

It happened at the interaction of 73 Avenue and 224 Street just after midnight.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Carlos Guzman lying in the roadway with head and chest trauma unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators determined Guzman was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling on 73rd Avenue.

A 2019 Toyota Forerunner was heading south on 224 Street and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection when he was struck in the rear left tire by the motorcyclist.

The Toyota operator remained on scene, and there is no criminality at this time, police said.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

Online job fair for Queens businesses

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast