Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Queens: police

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — A motorcyclist involved in a collision with an SUV in Queens died early Monday, police said.

It happened at the interaction of 73 Avenue and 224 Street just after midnight.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Carlos Guzman lying in the roadway with head and chest trauma unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators determined Guzman was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle while traveling on 73rd Avenue.

A 2019 Toyota Forerunner was heading south on 224 Street and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection when he was struck in the rear left tire by the motorcyclist.

The Toyota operator remained on scene, and there is no criminality at this time, police said.