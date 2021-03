A car fell into a massive sinkhole in Maspeth, Queens on Nov. 26, 2020.

MASPETH, Queens — A massive sinkhole swallowed an SUV in Queens on Thursday.

Police said the Toyota was discovered with the front end of the car in the sinkhole early Thanksgiving morning on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth.

Councilman Robert Holden shared photos of the shocking scene on Twitter.

Police said no one was inside the SUV at the time.