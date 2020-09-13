Man with rifle fires at NYPD officers in Queens

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CollegePointShooting

A man with a rifle opened fire at NYPD officers in Queens on Sunday. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A man with a rifle fired at NYPD officers in Queens on Sunday, police said.

The officers responded to a reported domestic assault on 125th Street near 25th Avenue on Sunday afternoon, officials said. When they arrived, a man opened fire through a window.

Police took cover and called for emergency service and K9 assistance to clear the house, an NYPD spokesperson said. The shooter surrendered a short time later.

Police have not yet released the man’s name, but NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea identified him as a gang member with multiple prior arrests.

No one was injured.

“Day and night, our officers respond to a variety of calls not knowing what dangers they may face, but they do so willingly to help keep New Yorkers safe,” the NYPD tweeted. “The officers in today’s incident used sound tactics, called for back-up and apprehended the suspect without incident.”

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants

Will NYC see record warmth on Friday?

Spring warmth returns to the area