Man surrounded, stabbed in the back while trying to sell Yeezy sneakers in Queens

Police released photos of five men wanted in connection with a Queens attack. The man pictured on the left allegedly stabbed the victim. (NYPD)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Sunnyside while trying to sell a pair ofYeezy sneakers, police said Wednesday.

He went to 46th Street near 48th Avenue late at night on July 15 to meet up with someone he’d met on Snapchat. User ‘Kenziedaghost’ had arranged to buy a pair of shoes from the victim.

When the victim got to the intersection, he was surrounded by seven men, police said. They punched and kicked the victim. One of the men stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim hadn’t brought the Yeezy sneakers to the intersection with him, but the group took the victim’s Nike Raptors from his feet, officials said. They also took $200.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).