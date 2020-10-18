Man struck and killed while attempting to cross Long Island Expressway: NYPD

BAYSIDE, Queens — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a man struck on the eastbound LIE by exit 29 near Springfield Boulevard in Queens around 3 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 47-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man attempted to cross the LIE when he was struck. It was not immediately disclosed if the vehicle remained at the scene.

