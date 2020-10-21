Man sought for sexual assault in Queens park: police

Police sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault inside the Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on Oct. 8, 2020, according to the NYPD.

QUEENS — The NYPD has released a police sketch of a man they’re looking for after a woman was sexually abused in a Queens park in early October.

According to police, it was back on Oct. 8 that the 34-year-old woman was in Flushing Meadows Corona Park around 6:30 p.m. when the attack occurred.

The unidentified man approached the woman from behind and grabbed her on a foot bridge, not far from Exit 22 of the Van Wyck Expressway, officials said.

The man proceeded to sexually assault her before fleeing northbound through the park, according to police.

The NYPD said they hope someone recognizes the man seen in the above sketch.

