Man sought after 2 women choked, robbed in their Queens apartment buildings: police

Surveillance image of a man police said they are looking for in connection with two Queens assaults and robberies.

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Police are looking for a man they believe is behind two similar attacks on women in their Queens apartment buildings.

The first incident took place back on Tuesday, July 28, at around 12:30 p.m., when a a 72-year-old woman was picking up her mail in the lobby of her Rego Park building, in the vicinity of 64th Road and 98th Street.

According to police, an unidentified man approached her and started choke her while demanding her property.

He forcibly removed jewelry and cash, with a total estimated value of $500, before fleeing the building, officials said.

The victim suffered pain and bruising and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cops believe the same attacker struck again Sunday, just blocks away from the first incident.

According to police, it was around 7:30 p.m. when a 78-year-old woman was in the lobby of her Forest Hills building, in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 67th Drive.

Once again, an unidentified man approached the woman and began to choke her, authorities said.

According to cops, the man fled on foot with an unknown number of packages that had been lying in the lobby of the building.

This victim also suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have released the above surveillance image of a man they are looking for in connection with both attacks.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).