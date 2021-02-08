Man shot dead while sitting in vehicle on Queens street: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Police launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Queens Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street in the St. Albans neighborhood just before 3 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Tyrone Jones inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, authorities said.

Video from the Citizen App showed a heavy NYPD and FDNY presence in the area, with at least one street blocked off.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones is known to law enforcement as a possible gang member with numerous arrests, according to police.

