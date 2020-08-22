Man fatally shot inside Coney Island apartment building: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the shooter in the killing of a 20-year-old in a Coney Island apartment building Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received the call for a man shot on West 25th Street at around 1:57 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the victim, 20-year-old Fabian Abney, with a gun shot wound to his torso. EMS responded and pronounced him dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.