Man rips necklaces off 13-year-old girl during Queens street robbery: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with the robbery of a 13-year-old girl in Queens on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020, according to the NYPD.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a 13-year-old girl as she walked down the street in Queens with her 4-year-old sister, officials said Friday.

The girls were walking near Alderton Street and 62nd Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Thursday when the suspect pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road, according to police.

The suspect got out of his vehicle, walked over to the girls and ripped two necklaces from the 13-year-old’s neck, police said. He also tried to rip an earring out of her ear, causing a laceration, before he ran back to his vehicle, they said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

