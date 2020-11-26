Man punched, knocked to ground in Queens subway station: police

Surveillance image of a man police believe punched another man, knocking him to the ground on the R train platform at the Queens Plaza subway station on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police are looking for a man they say attacked another man in a Queens subway station Monday night.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. as the man waited for the subway on the southbound R train platform in the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City.

The unidentified man approached the 56-year-old victim and started punching him in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The attacker then ran up the stairs and fled the station in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the man they’re looking for. He is described as being about 25 years old, standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing around 225 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, gold-rimmed glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans, and tan work boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).