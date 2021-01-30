Man killed in hit-run crash while helping stranded driver in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. — A good Samaritan died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash while helping a driver whose vehicle broke down on a Queens expressway, police said.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Nassau Expressway at North Hangar Road, near JFK Airport, police said.

The unidentified 51-year-old victim was standing outside of his black 2005 Audi sedan in the left lane as he attempted to help the stranded motorist, whose Dodge Caravan had become disabled, when a blue 2012 Ford E350 van struck him, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the van abandoned the vehicle and ran off, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police withheld his name until his family is notified.

There were no arrests, as of Saturday afternoon.

