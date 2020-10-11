Man killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen Mustang in Queens: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — The driver of a stolen Mustang hit and killed a pedestrian in Queens late Saturday night and then fled the scene, police said Sunday.

A 48-year-old man was crossing Linden Boulevard, heading north near Bedell Street in Jamaica, around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, according to the NYPD.

The driver got out of the vehicle and took off on foot before another vehicle picked him up, police said.

The victim suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators later discovered that the Mustang was reported stolen in a nearby neighborhood just before the crash.

