Man indicted on murder charges for allegedly beating girlfriend to death at Queens apartment

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — A Queens man has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at her Queens apartment.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious woman in front of an apartment building along Ocean Promenade and Beach 113 Street in Far Rockaway on Oct. 26.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Danielle Marrano’s body mangled with head trauma outside her apartment beneath her sixth-floor window, authorities said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined Marrano’s injuries were not caused from a fall from an elevated height, but from blunt force trauma. She suffered at least four fractures to her skull that contributed to her death, according to the autopsy.

Investigators also found hair at the apartment that matched Marrano’s and a large dent in the wall of the residence.

Her death was deemed a homicide.

Marrano’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Shmuel Levine, was taken into custody the same day on robbery and assault charges.

The couple got into an argument inside her apartment, according to police. The dispute turned into a physical confrontation, and Levine allegedly put Marrano into a chokehold.

If convicted, Levine faces up to 25 years to life in prison.