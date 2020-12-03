Man indicted for murder in death of pregnant girlfriend found on Queens sidewalk: officials

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
queens pregnant woman dead

Goey Charles was charged with murder in the death of a pregnant woman found on the side of a Queens parkway on Oct. 23, 2020, police said.

BAYSIDE, Queens — A Long Island man was indicted on murder charges for the death of pregnant girlfriend in October, authorities said.

Goey Charles, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder.

On Oct. 23, Vanessa Pierre was found lying face-down on the side of Horace Harding Expressway, near Bell Boulevard in Bayside, according to officials.

Video surveillance showed Charles in a white Dodge Challenger pull over around 2:50 a.m., exit the vehicle and get in the back where Pierre was seated and moving, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Shortly after Charles closed the door, Pierre appeared motionless and stretched out across the backset.

Nearly two hours later, Charles is allegedly seen exiting the vehicle and dragging Pierre’s body out of the car, leaving her on the sidewalk and driving away.

Around 6 a.m., a passerby saw Pierre and called authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the district attorney, a pair of grey sweatpants was wrapped around her neck.

Charles was taken into custody on several days later. If convicted, he faces up to 25-years-to-life in prison.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

College student from Queens gets one-in-a-million face surgery

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo