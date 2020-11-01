Man in livery cab fatally shot by suspects on moped in Queens: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELMHURST, Queens — A passenger in a livery cab was shot and killed by two suspects riding a moped in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

The cab was stopped at a red light at Broadway and 81st Street in Elmhurst around 1:20 a.m. when the suspects rode up alongside the vehicle and the moped passenger fired multiple shots, according to police.

The 27-year-old passenger in the livery cab was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the cab was not injured and called police, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

