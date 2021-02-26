Man found dead in crashed car after drive-by shooting in Queens: police

Bullet holes seen in a car after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting in the Glendale area of Queens early Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, police said.

A car that crashed into a pole after the 25-year-old man behind the wheel was fatally shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting in the Glendale area of Queens early Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, police said.

GLENDALE, Queens — Police launched an investigation after a man was found behind the wheel of his car after being shot in the chest in Queens early Friday, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded around 12:45 a.m. to a 911 call of a man shot near the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue, in the Glendale neighborhood, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old victim inside his silver car with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials.

An NYPD spokesperson said police believe the man was sitting in his car at the intersection when an unidentified man in a black car drove up and opened fire into the vehicle.

After being wounded, the victim’s car rolled down the street and struck a utility pole, police said.

Authorities said EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have no identified the victim.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).