Man fatally struck in hit-and-run on Long Island Expressway in Queens: police

Police and EMS on the scene after a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020.

ELMHURST, Queens — A man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Long Island Expressway Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said the unidentified man was walking along the right lane of the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit.

The incident occurred near Exit 19, in the Elmhurst area of Queens, officials said.

The vehicle fled the scene, according to police. No description of the vehicle was given.

The westbound lanes of the main roadway were closed at Exit 19/Junction Boulevard as authorities investigated Monday morning. Traffic was rerouted off the ramp to the outer roadway.

