Man fatally shot in Queens: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS VILLAGE — A man is dead after a shooting in Queens Village Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 207th Street and Hillside Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS arrived and transferred the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.