Man fatally shot in Queens: police

Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE — A man is dead after a shooting in Queens Village Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 207th Street and Hillside Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS arrived and transferred the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

