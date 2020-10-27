Man facing murder charges in Queens bodega shooting after being tackled by off-duty cop: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man is facing murder charges after fatally shooting an employee at a Queens bodega Monday evening before being tackled by an off-duty NYPD officer, police said.

The NYPD said it began when a 63-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with workers at the shop on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Police said the man initially left, but returned a short time later and shot a 26-year-old store employee in the stomach.

Police said another store employee, a 32-year-old man, was also shot at by the suspect but was not injured.

An off-duty police officer was in the store at the time of the shooting and tackled the the suspect, officials said, holding him until the police arrived.

Nothing short of Heroic. The moment after a man shot & killed a deli worker, off-duty NYPD Officer Maharaj, with out regard for his own safety, tackled the shooter, disarmed him & held him for responding cops. pic.twitter.com/PQBmg4bKiB — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 27, 2020

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. and found the unconscious and unresponsive employee, police said.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Mohmediyan Tarwala of Queens.

The alleged gunman has been identified by police as Steven Cohen. Please believe he is homeless.

Cohen was hit with charges including murder, two counts of attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm, authorities said.

