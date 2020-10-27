Man facing murder charges in Queens bodega shooting after being tackled by off-duty cop: police

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD filephoto
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man is facing murder charges after fatally shooting an employee at a Queens bodega Monday evening before being tackled by an off-duty NYPD officer, police said.

The NYPD said it began when a 63-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with workers at the shop on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Police said the man initially left, but returned a short time later and shot a 26-year-old store employee in the stomach.

Police said another store employee, a 32-year-old man, was also shot at by the suspect but was not injured.

An off-duty police officer was in the store at the time of the shooting and tackled the the suspect, officials said, holding him until the police arrived.

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. and found the unconscious and unresponsive employee, police said.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Mohmediyan Tarwala of Queens.

The alleged gunman has been identified by police as Steven Cohen. Please believe he is homeless.

Cohen was hit with charges including murder, two counts of attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm, authorities said.

Off-duty but always vigilant.Tonight, off-duty Police Officer Maharaj from the NYPD 77th Precinct was in a deli in…

Posted by NYPD on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

1 killed, 1 hurt in Queens outdoor dining crash

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss