Man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on NYPD officers in Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — Prosecutors charged a 25-year-old man with attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly opened fire on officers when they responded to a Queens 911 call for domestic violence.

Rodolfo Montero argued with the mother of his child in the woman’s 125th Street home on Sunday morning and allegedly choked her, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. When Montero’s mother, who was also there, intervened, Montero allegedly slapped her. The violence continued later in the day when Montero allegedly attacked the mother of his child again.

“I am going to kill you,” he allegedly said after he pulled out a gun, according to Katz.

The victim ran from the apartment with her daughter and Montero’s mother, officials said.

Montero allegedly opened fire with a rifle through a window when police arrived on scene. After he surrendered, officers found an AK 47 assault rifle in the home.

“Police officers responded to a 911 call of a family dispute involving a firearm. When they arrived on the scene, they had to take cover after being met by gunfire,” Katz said. Thankfully, the officers were not injured during this dangerous situation. The defendant is now in custody and now faces attempted murder one and other serious charges for his alleged actions.”

Montero was charged with attempted murder in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the second degree.

He was ordered held with out bail. A judge ordered him to return to court on Sept. 18. Montero faces up to life in prison if convicted.