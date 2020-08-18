Man charged after 2 women choked, robbed in Queens apartment buildings: police

Surveillance image of a man police said they are looking for in connection with two Queens assaults and robberies.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with two attacks on women in their Queens apartment buildings, police said Tuesday.

Richard Smalls, 58, was arrested on Sunday and is charged with two counts of robbery, according to police.

The first incident took place on July 28 at around 12:30 p.m. when a 72-year-old woman was picking up her mail in the lobby of her Rego Park building, located near 64th Road and 98th Street.

According to police, Smalls approached the woman and started to choke her while demanding her property. He forcibly removed jewelry and cash with a total estimated value of $500 before fleeing the building, officials said.

The victim suffered pain and bruising and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Cops believe Smalls struck again on Aug. 9, just blocks away from the first incident.

According to police, it was around 7:30 p.m. when a 78-year-old woman was in the lobby of her Forest Hills building in the vicinity of Queens Boulevard and 67th Drive.

Once again, Smalls approached the woman and began to choke her, authorities said. He then fled on foot with an unknown number of packages that had been in the lobby of the building, police said.

This victim also suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention at the scene.

