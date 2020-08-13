Man asks woman to be his friend before attack, attempted rape near Queens park: police

Police are searching for the man who followed a woman and attempted to rape her near a Queens park in July.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for a man who allegedly asked a woman to be his friend before he attempted to rape her near a Queens park last month.

The 35-year-old victim was walking by Kissena Park in Flushing on July 26 around 9 p.m. when she was approached by a man, police said.

The man asked her several times in Mandarin to “be my friend,” according to police.

When the woman asked him to leave her alone, he continued to follow the victim a few blocks from the park before he pushed her to the ground along Elm Avenue and 149th Street, authorities said.

The suspect then put his hands around her neck, punched her in the face and said “I want to kill you,” police said.

He proceeded to try and pull down her pants at which point the victim hit the man with her phone, causing him to release her and run away, authorities said.

The woman suffered bruises and scratches, but refused medical attention.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

