Man arrested in connection with multiple attempted rapes in Queens: police

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Police have arrested a man in connection with three attempted rapes in under three hours in Queens Thursday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said that the man’s own stepfather turned him in.

“He realized that the videos being shared was his son, he engaged his son and asked him if it was him and his son says yes, that’s him and he put him out of the house,” Harrison said.

A 14-year-old girl on Thursday told police a man in black clothing grabbed her, pushed her into bushes and tried to forcibly remove her pants as she walked near 118th Street and 84th Avenue, officials said. The teen fought the man off.

Harrison added that this incident was caught on video.

“We actually were able to see on video our perpetrator picking up our victim and trying to remove her pants,” he said.

Two hours later, about a mile away, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside of Forest Park. Officers found a 24-year-old woman who said she was attacked by a man in black and orange clothing along a trail near Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard.

The man was able to take off the woman’s pants before she fought him off and ran away, police said. Emergency medical services took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

A third incident was later reported, taking place on 104th Street, about two hours before the attempted assault of the 14-year-old. The unidentified male approached the victim, a 20-year-old female, from the front, put his arms around her and lifted her up while grabbing her buttocks, police said.

Once outside his house, police picked the suspect up. They believe the suspect was on a rampage and became more aggressive as time went on.

The victim resisted and the unidentified male put her down and fled on foot. The victim was unharmed.

