Man arrested for attempting to lure 11-year-old girl into car in Queens: police

Frank Ayala (pictured) was arrested after he allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into a vehicle in Queens.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CORONA, Queens — Police arrested a man who attempted to lure an 11-year-old into a vehicle in Queens Monday morning.

Frank Ayala, 28, was taken into custody and faces charges of harassment, attempted luring of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, authorities said.

Ayala followed an 11-year-old around the vicinity of 103rd Street and Strong Avenue in Corona just before 8:30 a.m., according to police.

He then tried to lure her into a car where he intended to assault her, police said.

The young girl fled the scene, police said.

Footage shows Ayala walked out of the 110 precinct in Queens in handcuffs.